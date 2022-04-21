Today at the newsstands – Thursday, April 21, 2022

Thu, 21 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making the headlines on front pages of newspapers
Daily Graphic
* Connivance in printing textbooks offshore: Education Ministry warns of sanctions
* Failure to settle fees: KNUST defers 6,000 students
Daily Guide
* ‘Mahama exit best for NDC’
* Five grabbed over mob justice
The Chronicle
* Sissala West NPP executives say Upper West Minister is abusing his powers, blame him for cutlass attack on NASARA Coordinator
* 5,650 persons ‘slaughtered’ in Ashanti Region
Daily Statesman
* Debt sustainability stabilises; Ghana records 2021 GDP growth of 5.4% to beat forecasts
* Economy, jobs, education topmost priorities of Ghanaians
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS