Today at the newsstands – Thursday, April 21, 2022

Photos (9)

Thu, 21 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Daily Graphic

* Connivance in printing textbooks offshore: Education Ministry warns of sanctions

* Failure to settle fees: KNUST defers 6,000 students

Daily Guide

* ‘Mahama exit best for NDC’

* Five grabbed over mob justice

The Chronicle

* Sissala West NPP executives say Upper West Minister is abusing his powers, blame him for cutlass attack on NASARA Coordinator

* 5,650 persons ‘slaughtered’ in Ashanti Region

Daily Statesman

* Debt sustainability stabilises; Ghana records 2021 GDP growth of 5.4% to beat forecasts

* Economy, jobs, education topmost priorities of Ghanaians

