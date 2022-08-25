Today at the newsstands – Thursday, August 25, 2022

Thu, 25 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making the headlines frontpages of newspapers
Daily Graphic
* Decision on IMF can’t be blamed on govt – President Akufo-Addo
* Make prompt payment of royalties to mining communities – Chamber of Mines CEO
Ghanaian Times
* GRA tax clearance certificate goes electronic…effective October
* Heavy rains cut off communities in Wa West District
Daily Guide
* NDC stages political ‘coup’ in Ashanti
* Attempt to nail customs boss in tax evasion backfires
The Chronicle
* Akufo-Addo has not performed badly in A/R – Regional Minister
* EOCO boss never said state can’t find any law to prosecute NAM 1
