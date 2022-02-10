0
Today at the newsstands – Thursday February 10, 2022

Thu, 10 Feb 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines on front pages of newspapers

Daily Graphic

* Ghana Card now e-passport; valid for 44,000 airports

* Korle Bu Eye Centre conducts 6 cornea transplants

* Lands Ministry to revamp VALCO

* Ban donkey hide trading - Animal welfare charity

Ghanaian Times

* Gov't committed to Agenda 111 - Health Minister

* UTAG 4-week old strike: Students begin to return home

* Ghana Airports Company MD relieved of post

* VALCO needs $700m investment to revamp

B & FT

* Otumfuo's achievement monumental – Bawumia

* Ghana Card is now e-passport - ICAO declares

* US$13.2bn saved in power purchase agreement renegotiations

* Rising cost of housing, power fuel hike inflation to 13.9%

Supreme Newspaper

* Private jet terminal project brouhaha: Select Committee satisfied as GACL MD sacked

* JB Danquah loved Ghana - Chairman Odeneho

* NPP engages citizens on benefits of E-levy

The Business Analyst

* Controversy over sacked MD of Ghana Airports, Yaw Kwakwa, says he was not informed of his dismissal

* Inflation hits 13.9%; rising prices of goods and services to increase cost of living

* Ghana Card is now e-passport - ICAO declares

