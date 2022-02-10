Today at the newsstands – Thursday February 10, 2022

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Daily Graphic



* Ghana Card now e-passport; valid for 44,000 airports



* Korle Bu Eye Centre conducts 6 cornea transplants



* Lands Ministry to revamp VALCO



* Ban donkey hide trading - Animal welfare charity

Ghanaian Times



* Gov't committed to Agenda 111 - Health Minister



* UTAG 4-week old strike: Students begin to return home



* Ghana Airports Company MD relieved of post



B & FT



* Otumfuo's achievement monumental – Bawumia



* US$13.2bn saved in power purchase agreement renegotiations



Supreme Newspaper



* Private jet terminal project brouhaha: Select Committee satisfied as GACL MD sacked



* JB Danquah loved Ghana - Chairman Odeneho



* NPP engages citizens on benefits of E-levy



The Business Analyst

* Controversy over sacked MD of Ghana Airports, Yaw Kwakwa, says he was not informed of his dismissal



* Inflation hits 13.9%; rising prices of goods and services to increase cost of living



