Today at the newsstands – Thursday, February 17, 2022

Stories making the headlines on front pages of newspapers
Ghanaian Times
* 2020 Comprehensive Food Security and Vulnerability analysis: 3.6m people face hunger
* $103m landscaping, small-scale mining project launched
* Deputy Speaker can vote when presiding - AG tells SC
* President makes case for PWDs on inclusive education
The Chronicle
* Mahama applauds e-levy brawl in Parliament - says it was a fight for democracy
* Sputnik deal report - Minority 'plot evil' against Health Minister
* Manhyia Palace celebrates Asantehemaa in grand style
B & FT
* GSE targets 15% liquidity on equity market in 5 years
* Ghana hangs hope on EU to curb illegal fishing
* Prudential Bank, TN Delfah show love to Kanda Cluster of Schools on Vals Day
* Adopt simpler rules of origin to enhance trade flow - World Bank
Daily Ghanaian Guide
* Kufuor warns coup mongers; says coup is not an experience to be recommended for any generation
* Market women called upon to invest in Alan Kyerematen's 1D1F finished product
* Minority calls for dismissal of Health Minister
Today
* UG UTAG disregards court's order
* GN Bank case - BoG runs to Appeal Court again
* Nduom wins again - Judge in US federal case dismisses Birim Group, Sekyere, Barimah complaint