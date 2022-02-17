0
Today at the newsstands – Thursday, February 17, 2022

Thu, 17 Feb 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian Times

* 2020 Comprehensive Food Security and Vulnerability analysis: 3.6m people face hunger

* $103m landscaping, small-scale mining project launched

* Deputy Speaker can vote when presiding - AG tells SC

* President makes case for PWDs on inclusive education

The Chronicle

* Mahama applauds e-levy brawl in Parliament - says it was a fight for democracy

* Sputnik deal report - Minority 'plot evil' against Health Minister

* Manhyia Palace celebrates Asantehemaa in grand style

B & FT

* GSE targets 15% liquidity on equity market in 5 years

* Ghana hangs hope on EU to curb illegal fishing

* Prudential Bank, TN Delfah show love to Kanda Cluster of Schools on Vals Day

* Adopt simpler rules of origin to enhance trade flow - World Bank

Daily Ghanaian Guide

* Kufuor warns coup mongers; says coup is not an experience to be recommended for any generation

* Market women called upon to invest in Alan Kyerematen's 1D1F finished product

* Minority calls for dismissal of Health Minister

Today

* UG UTAG disregards court's order

* GN Bank case - BoG runs to Appeal Court again

* Nduom wins again - Judge in US federal case dismisses Birim Group, Sekyere, Barimah complaint

