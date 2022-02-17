Today at the newsstands – Thursday, February 17, 2022

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Ghanaian Times



* 2020 Comprehensive Food Security and Vulnerability analysis: 3.6m people face hunger



* $103m landscaping, small-scale mining project launched



* Deputy Speaker can vote when presiding - AG tells SC



* President makes case for PWDs on inclusive education

The Chronicle



* Mahama applauds e-levy brawl in Parliament - says it was a fight for democracy



* Sputnik deal report - Minority 'plot evil' against Health Minister



* Manhyia Palace celebrates Asantehemaa in grand style



B & FT

* GSE targets 15% liquidity on equity market in 5 years



* Ghana hangs hope on EU to curb illegal fishing



* Prudential Bank, TN Delfah show love to Kanda Cluster of Schools on Vals Day



* Adopt simpler rules of origin to enhance trade flow - World Bank



Daily Ghanaian Guide

* Kufuor warns coup mongers; says coup is not an experience to be recommended for any generation



* Market women called upon to invest in Alan Kyerematen's 1D1F finished product



* Minority calls for dismissal of Health Minister



Today



* UG UTAG disregards court's order

* GN Bank case - BoG runs to Appeal Court again



* Nduom wins again - Judge in US federal case dismisses Birim Group, Sekyere, Barimah complaint