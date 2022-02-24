Today at the newsstands – Thursday, February 24, 2022

Thu, 24 Feb 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making the headlines on frontpages of newspapers
Daily Graphic
* Plain – spoken engagement: Council of State meets minority….consensus – building high agenda
* Speaker expresses disapproval over deputy’s ruling
Ghanaian Times
* Komenda Sugar Factory takes off April – President
* Lands Minister fumes at $4m donation by Ghana Chamber of Mines
The Chronicle
* Oh How! Your $4m cash is peanut!...Samuel Jinapor bluntly tells Chamber of Mines
* How Agordzo alleged aided coup plot
Daily Guide
* Shut Up!...Angry Bagbin barks at MPs
* Prison Guard ‘fires’ gun in court
