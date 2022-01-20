0
Today at the newsstands – Thursday January 20,2022

Daily Graphic

* Uneasy calm at Nima, Mamobi - 9 arrested, Chief Imam urges restraint

* No Ghana Card, no banking

* No change in 2022 academic calendar – GES

* Rajevac: I'll stay on as Black Stars coach

* Black Stars expected home today

Ghanaian Times

* Mayhem in Nima: 9 arrested after bloody clash over 'turf war' between 2 Nima, Mamobi youth gangs

* Trial of Owusu Bempah, 6 others adjourned to Feb 2

* Hearts crash Golden Kicks out of MTN FA Cup

* GLICO gives to AHF, Black Sticks

The Chronicle

* Fighting the Covid-19 pandemic: Booster shots for Ghanaians

* E-levy is important to our lives: Public sensitisation starts today - Ofori-Atta

* AFCON fiasco drives Ghanaians crackers

* Mali, Mauritania in West African derby battle

B & FT

* Gov't borrowing: Domestic market only has short-term capacity – Analysts

* No Ghana Card, no banking/financial services - BoG direct

Daily Ghanaian Guide

* NPP Presidential Race: Choose Alan Kyerematen to win 2024 election - NPP advised

* BoG gives greenlight for banks to accept Ghana Card as form of identification starting July 1

* Our serial callers deserve more support - NPP Western North Chair

Business Finder

* Govt cuts expenditure by 20% in first quarter, subject to revenue performance

* Ghana Card: Only valid ID

* Foreign minister meets Guterres: Joins first Security Council debate

