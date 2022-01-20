Today at the newsstands – Thursday January 20,2022

▶ Click Here for Full AFCON Coverage ◀
Stories making the headlines on frontpages of major newspapers:
Daily Graphic
* Uneasy calm at Nima, Mamobi - 9 arrested, Chief Imam urges restraint
* No Ghana Card, no banking
* No change in 2022 academic calendar – GES
* Rajevac: I'll stay on as Black Stars coach
* Black Stars expected home today
Ghanaian Times
* Mayhem in Nima: 9 arrested after bloody clash over 'turf war' between 2 Nima, Mamobi youth gangs
* Trial of Owusu Bempah, 6 others adjourned to Feb 2
* Hearts crash Golden Kicks out of MTN FA Cup
* GLICO gives to AHF, Black Sticks
The Chronicle
* Fighting the Covid-19 pandemic: Booster shots for Ghanaians
* E-levy is important to our lives: Public sensitisation starts today - Ofori-Atta
* AFCON fiasco drives Ghanaians crackers
* Mali, Mauritania in West African derby battle
B & FT
* Gov't borrowing: Domestic market only has short-term capacity – Analysts
* No Ghana Card, no banking/financial services - BoG direct
Daily Ghanaian Guide
* NPP Presidential Race: Choose Alan Kyerematen to win 2024 election - NPP advised
* BoG gives greenlight for banks to accept Ghana Card as form of identification starting July 1
* Our serial callers deserve more support - NPP Western North Chair
Business Finder
* Govt cuts expenditure by 20% in first quarter, subject to revenue performance
* Ghana Card: Only valid ID
* Foreign minister meets Guterres: Joins first Security Council debate