0
Menu
News

Today at the newsstands – Thursday January 27, 2022

Newspapers Newsstand Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Photos (13)

Thu, 27 Jan 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

▶ Click Here for Full AFCON Coverage ◀

Stories making the headlines on frontpages on newspapers

Daily Graphic

* Return to lecture theatres - Govt appeals to lecturers as negotiations continue

* Legal Aid to beef up staff

* Support e-levy for job creation - Finance Minister urges youth

* Coach Milo sacked – GFA to name new coach soon

Ghanaian Times

* AT the NIA Office: Mad rush for GhanaCard as SIM card re-registration deadline approaches

* EC boss, 2 deputies sue Attorney General, CJ, another

* AFCON quarter-final moved to different stadium after tragedy

The Chronicle

* Petition to remove EC boss: Jean Mensa sues CJ in own court, joins Attorney General

* Mahama threatens NDC MPs over e-levy

* You can't direct GFA to sack Milo - Haruna tells Sports Minister

B & FT

* Pay 30% oil revenue to court registrar - Judges orders ENI, Vitol

* Data Protection Commission to crack down on defaulting organisations

* GRA sets GHS80.3bn revenue target for 2022

* Fiaseman Rural Bank supports victims of Appiatse explosion

Daily Ghanaian Guide

* Non compliance of Covid-19 protocols: Alban Bagbin goes wild

* Kumasi market women promise to buy nomination form for Alan Kyerematen towards 2024 polls

* BioNTech to help establish vaccine production facility in Ghana – Akufo Addo

New Crusading Guide

* I haven't endorsed e-levy - Terkper reacts

* Gov't reviewing safety regulations for mining sector – Akufo Addo

* John Evans Atta Mills Memorial Heritage to be launched

* Break rank, face retribution – Mahama whips NDC MPs against e-levy

The Anchor

* Leyland Paint busted over GHS206,000 stolen water

* Kojo Bonsu stirs fresh anger in NDC over Mahama

* COVID-19 sparks innovation in private sector - Jospong boss

* Mining firm BCM investigates senior officers over chop chop

Source: www.ghanaweb.com