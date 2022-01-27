Today at the newsstands – Thursday January 27, 2022

▶ Click Here for Full AFCON Coverage ◀
Stories making the headlines on frontpages on newspapers
Daily Graphic
* Return to lecture theatres - Govt appeals to lecturers as negotiations continue
* Legal Aid to beef up staff
* Support e-levy for job creation - Finance Minister urges youth
* Coach Milo sacked – GFA to name new coach soon
Ghanaian Times
* AT the NIA Office: Mad rush for GhanaCard as SIM card re-registration deadline approaches
* EC boss, 2 deputies sue Attorney General, CJ, another
* AFCON quarter-final moved to different stadium after tragedy
The Chronicle
* Petition to remove EC boss: Jean Mensa sues CJ in own court, joins Attorney General
* Mahama threatens NDC MPs over e-levy
* You can't direct GFA to sack Milo - Haruna tells Sports Minister
B & FT
* Pay 30% oil revenue to court registrar - Judges orders ENI, Vitol
* Data Protection Commission to crack down on defaulting organisations
* GRA sets GHS80.3bn revenue target for 2022
* Fiaseman Rural Bank supports victims of Appiatse explosion
Daily Ghanaian Guide
* Non compliance of Covid-19 protocols: Alban Bagbin goes wild
* Kumasi market women promise to buy nomination form for Alan Kyerematen towards 2024 polls
* BioNTech to help establish vaccine production facility in Ghana – Akufo Addo
New Crusading Guide
* I haven't endorsed e-levy - Terkper reacts
* Gov't reviewing safety regulations for mining sector – Akufo Addo
* John Evans Atta Mills Memorial Heritage to be launched
* Break rank, face retribution – Mahama whips NDC MPs against e-levy
The Anchor
* Leyland Paint busted over GHS206,000 stolen water
* Kojo Bonsu stirs fresh anger in NDC over Mahama
* COVID-19 sparks innovation in private sector - Jospong boss
* Mining firm BCM investigates senior officers over chop chop