Today at the newsstands – Thursday, July 14, 2022

Thu, 14 Jul 2022

Stories making the headlines on front pages of major newspapers

Daily Graphic

* Reduce ministers to 19

• Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu advocates

* IMF commits to Ghana after fact-finding mission

Ghanaian Times

*GH₵17.5m ‘Indian hemp’ nabbed in Ho…Joint-Security operation intercepts 17, 522 slabs of suspected substance

* Showdown on Saturday as NPP goes to the polls to elect national executives

The Chronicle

* Register your land legally to avoid future implications – Lands Minister

* Bombshell no more aid to partners…The Netherlands ambassador drops hint at workshop in Accra

B & FT

* Industry anxious of tarrif induced inflation….as PURC readies to announce new rates

* Fuel price hikes keep inflation high at 29.8% in June

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
