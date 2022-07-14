Today at the newsstands – Thursday, July 14, 2022

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Daily Graphic



* Reduce ministers to 19



• Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu advocates



* IMF commits to Ghana after fact-finding mission



Ghanaian Times

*GH₵17.5m ‘Indian hemp’ nabbed in Ho…Joint-Security operation intercepts 17, 522 slabs of suspected substance



* Showdown on Saturday as NPP goes to the polls to elect national executives



The Chronicle



* Register your land legally to avoid future implications – Lands Minister



* Bombshell no more aid to partners…The Netherlands ambassador drops hint at workshop in Accra

B & FT



* Industry anxious of tarrif induced inflation….as PURC readies to announce new rates



* Fuel price hikes keep inflation high at 29.8% in June



