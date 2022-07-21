Today at the newsstands – Thursday July 21, 2022

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Stories making the headlines on frontpages of major newspapers

Daily Guide



* Parliament approves US$750 for CAPEX



* Mills’ brother fights Anyidoho over grave



Daily Graphic



* Sustaining galamsey fight: Land Ministry to track excavators

* GH₵5 billion paid in bribes to public officials



Ghanaian Times



* Stopping mining on river bodies: Govt acquires 5 patrols boats…for use by security services to stem menace



* Major Mahama pointed gun at us – Accused



B & FT

* GNPC to go eco-friendly in exploiting resources



* Clock ticking on sustainability of the environment



