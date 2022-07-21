Today at the newsstands – Thursday July 21, 2022

Thu, 21 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Daily Guide
* Parliament approves US$750 for CAPEX
* Mills’ brother fights Anyidoho over grave
Daily Graphic
* Sustaining galamsey fight: Land Ministry to track excavators
* GH₵5 billion paid in bribes to public officials
Ghanaian Times
* Stopping mining on river bodies: Govt acquires 5 patrols boats…for use by security services to stem menace
* Major Mahama pointed gun at us – Accused
B & FT
* GNPC to go eco-friendly in exploiting resources
* Clock ticking on sustainability of the environment
