Today at the newsstands – Thursday, July 28, 2022

Thu, 28 Jul 2022
The Chronicle
* Suame ‘coughs’ Kyei-Bonsu cringes…leads Parliament to approve €135m loan for the construction of interchange
* I’m ready to grant amnesty to deserving prisoners – Prez
Daily Graphic
* SSNIT removes 21,000 ‘ghost’ pensioners’
• Exercise saves nation GH₵312.27m
* Parliament to decide Adwoa Safo’s fate today
Ghanaian Times
* ECG gets tough with customers…to begin meter audit from Monday
* Avoid stigmatizing prisoners, ex-convicts – President Akufo-Addo
Daily Guide
* Gov’t pushes for US$1.3bn cocoa loan
* Kumasi Cop in sex scandal
