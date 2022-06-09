0
Today at the newsstands – Thursday, June 9, 2022

Thu, 9 Jun 2022

Daily Graphic

* Rains batter Accra roads

• Minister deploys mobile maintenance unit to fix problems

* GHS records 5 cases of monkeypox

• COVID-19, Influenza still lurking

B & FT

* Transport hikes push inflation to 27.6% in May

*AGI pushes for duty exemption on raw material imports

Daily Guide

* MPs in ‘dog fight’ over Gay Bill

* ‘Support gov’t to Green Ghana’ -Jinapor

The Chronicle

* Covid- 19 cases rising again – GHS

* Gov’t committed to adding value to raw materials - Prez

GRIDCo reconstructing old lines to stabiles power supply – CEO

