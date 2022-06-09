Today at the newsstands – Thursday, June 9, 2022

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Daily Graphic



* Rains batter Accra roads



• Minister deploys mobile maintenance unit to fix problems



* GHS records 5 cases of monkeypox



• COVID-19, Influenza still lurking



B & FT

* Transport hikes push inflation to 27.6% in May



*AGI pushes for duty exemption on raw material imports



Daily Guide



* MPs in ‘dog fight’ over Gay Bill



* ‘Support gov’t to Green Ghana’ -Jinapor



The Chronicle

* Covid- 19 cases rising again – GHS



* Gov’t committed to adding value to raw materials - Prez



GRIDCo reconstructing old lines to stabiles power supply – CEO



