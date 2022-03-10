Today at the newsstands - Thursday, March 10, 2022

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Daily Graphic



* Deputy Speakers can vote – Supreme Court rules



* Ruling is travesty – Minority



Ghanaian times



* All hands on deck to break biases against women – Times Ladies

* UTAG Suspends strike indefinitely



Daily Guide



* 4 Cop ‘Robbers’ caged



* ‘Burger’ MP bounced again



The Chronicle

* NDC gets bloody nose at Supreme Court…But Minority Caucus says it is ‘judicial support for E-levy’



* MoFA supports poultry farmers with GH₵20m



