Today at the newsstands - Thursday, March 10, 2022

Thu, 10 Mar 2022
Daily Graphic
* Deputy Speakers can vote – Supreme Court rules
* Ruling is travesty – Minority
Ghanaian times
* All hands on deck to break biases against women – Times Ladies
* UTAG Suspends strike indefinitely
Daily Guide
* 4 Cop ‘Robbers’ caged
* ‘Burger’ MP bounced again
The Chronicle
* NDC gets bloody nose at Supreme Court…But Minority Caucus says it is ‘judicial support for E-levy’
* MoFA supports poultry farmers with GH₵20m
