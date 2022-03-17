Today at the newsstands – Thursday, March 17, 2022

Thu, 17 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making the headlines on front pages of newspapers
Daily Graphic
* Network upgrade in 53 towns: MiDA installs 360 transformers
* 3 killed, 3 soldiers wounded from Bawku gunshots
Ghanaian Times
* At Kofi Anan Road Safety Award: President decries road accidents…declares it as global pandemic
* GES, GNAT tango over payment of rent by teachers, staff
Daily Guide
* ‘Coup Monger’ granted GH₵2m bail
* ECG disconnect major institutions
The Chronicle
* Tsatsu fires Dotse J responds…Counsel for Assin North MP told nt to give a dog a bad name and hang it
* A Ghana Beyond Aid is not beyond us – Krapa
