Today at the newsstands – Thursday, March 24, 2022

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Daily Graphic



* Measures to restore economy to pre-Covid era: Ofori-Atta unveils key policies today



* Missing children on the increase in Accra



Ghanaian Times



* Let’s establish investment fund for Free SHS – Dr. Manteaw suggests

* Government creates forex market for petroleum importers to contain fuel hikes



Daily Guide



* Ofori Atta speaks today



* ECOWAS Court fines Ghana



The Chronicle

* My gov’t is competent to handle economic crisis – Akufo-Addo



* Alleged illicit arms trader suffers stroke in custody



