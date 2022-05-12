0
Menu
News

Today at the newsstands – Thursday May 12, 2022

Newspapers Newsstand Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Photos (12)

Thu, 12 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines on frontpages of major newspapers

Daily Graphic

* Danger of smoke revealed

* Utility companies want increased tariffs

Ghanaian Times

* Let's raise funds internally for devt

* Schools in Bawku closed down

Daily Guide

* New charges for Collins Dauda, 4 others

* Lawyer ditches Kasoa teen ‘killer’

The Chronicle

* Three Ashaiman boys dragged to court

* I'll lead NPP to recapture lost seats - Nana B

You can also browse our gallery for more headlines

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ignore Mahama, NDC will increase E-Levy rate if they return in 2025 – NPP MP
Asiedu Nketia must return to UG Business School for remedial – Bawumia mocks
Nobody will be safe if NDC comes back to power - Kwamena Duncan
Know the hometowns and birth places of all Ghana’s presidents
Dr. Bawumia gifts viral ‘starboy’ taxi driver GH¢20,000
Here are 10 MPs with PhDs in Ghana’s 8th Parliament
Jessica Opare-Saforo suffers E-Levy deduction, goes berserk
The story of the former Black Stars captain who lost his wife to a GFA President
Trader in tears after taxi driver returned GH¢8,000 she left in his car
Kotoko and three other clubs whose formation were inspired by Hearts