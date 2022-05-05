0
Menu
News

Today at the newsstands – Thursday, May 5, 2022

Newspapers Newsstand Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Photos (10)

Thu, 5 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines on the frontpages of major newspapers

Daily Graphic

* 5 labour unions call for political will

* Supreme Court throws out injunction on E-levy

The Chronicle

* Court of Appeal judge educates the public: Police Officer can be jailed for 25 years if he takes money before granting bail

* We will work to improve Ghana’s press Freedom Rankings – KON

Ghanaian Times

* At World Press Freedom Day celebrations: Anti-media factors caused Ghana’s drop – GJA President

* 600 entities to go on GHNEPS by 2023

Daily Guide

* SC boots NDC 7-0 over E-levy

* Churches in Accra excluded from ban on drumming and noise-making

You can browse our gallery for more headlines

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Asamoah Gyan’s manager ‘fights’ Abedi Pele’s spokesperson over autobiography
Ghanaians will suffer intense hardship without E-Levy – Supreme Court to Minority
Please forgive me for anything I didn't say, do - Dag's tribute to son
Supreme Court dismisses injunction application against E-Levy
Supreme Court dismisses injunction application against E-Levy
Surveillance camera captures horrific accident on Labone junction
3 young Ghanaian women dominating the legal front in Ghana
NPP communications broke down because of me – Bridget Otoo shades
Dan Kwaku Yeboah rejects Mahama's E-levy promise
KKD emits how disappointed he is in Akufo-Addo’s government