Today at the newsstands – Thursday, May 5, 2022

Thu, 5 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making the headlines on the frontpages of major newspapers
Daily Graphic
* 5 labour unions call for political will
* Supreme Court throws out injunction on E-levy
The Chronicle
* Court of Appeal judge educates the public: Police Officer can be jailed for 25 years if he takes money before granting bail
* We will work to improve Ghana’s press Freedom Rankings – KON
Ghanaian Times
* At World Press Freedom Day celebrations: Anti-media factors caused Ghana’s drop – GJA President
* 600 entities to go on GHNEPS by 2023
Daily Guide
* SC boots NDC 7-0 over E-levy
* Churches in Accra excluded from ban on drumming and noise-making
You can browse our gallery for more headlines
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS