Today at the newsstands – Thursday October 20, 2022

Photos (14)

Thu, 20 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Daily Graphic

* 4 petition CID over Akonta mine

* Walls go down at Ramsar site

Ghanaian Times

* Okyenhene laments domination of country’s business by foreigners

* GH¢350m boost for tourism sector – Dr. Awal

Daily Guide

* Accra shops shut down as Cedi hits GH¢13 to $1

* Ivorian witness bounces Jomoro MP

The Chronicle

* Forestry Commission raises alarm as Desiri forest decimated in the name of community mining

* Magistrate travels 144km to dispense justice

