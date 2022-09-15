Today at the newsstands - Thursday, September 15, 2022

Thu, 15 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers
Daily Graphic
* New housing programme begins
• 12,000 units for Greater Accra, Ashanti regions
* Aisha Huang denied bail
Daily Guide
* NPP exposes Mahama over salary claims
* Drama over Kan-Dapaah airport search
The Chronicle
* Aisha Huang can influence big wigs – Judge
* Annual inflation rate climbs to 33.9% in August
Ghanaian Times
* Neglect of state property: Black Star Square left to decay?...urgent steps needed to restore facility
* Sachet water goes up 50Gp, bottled water GHS3 from Sept. 19
You can browse our gallery for more headlines
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS