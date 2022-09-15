Today at the newsstands - Thursday, September 15, 2022

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Daily Graphic



* New housing programme begins



• 12,000 units for Greater Accra, Ashanti regions



* Aisha Huang denied bail



Daily Guide

* NPP exposes Mahama over salary claims



* Drama over Kan-Dapaah airport search



The Chronicle



* Aisha Huang can influence big wigs – Judge



* Annual inflation rate climbs to 33.9% in August

Ghanaian Times



* Neglect of state property: Black Star Square left to decay?...urgent steps needed to restore facility



* Sachet water goes up 50Gp, bottled water GHS3 from Sept. 19



