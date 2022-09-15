0
Today at the newsstands - Thursday, September 15, 2022

Thu, 15 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Daily Graphic

* New housing programme begins

• 12,000 units for Greater Accra, Ashanti regions

* Aisha Huang denied bail

Daily Guide

* NPP exposes Mahama over salary claims

* Drama over Kan-Dapaah airport search

The Chronicle

* Aisha Huang can influence big wigs – Judge

* Annual inflation rate climbs to 33.9% in August

Ghanaian Times

* Neglect of state property: Black Star Square left to decay?...urgent steps needed to restore facility

* Sachet water goes up 50Gp, bottled water GHS3 from Sept. 19

