Today at the newsstands – Thursday, September 22, 2022

Thu, 22 Sep 2022
Daily Guide
* IMF bounces Mahama
* Galamsey Queen faces jail term if convicted
Daily Graphic
* Reform international financial structure
* Fight against galamsey: Halt culture of impunity - Jinapor rallies national support
Ghanaian Times
* 13 banks promise YouStart programme GH₵5bn
* BoG clamps down on illegal forex operators
B & FT
* Economy grows 4.8% in second quarter
* IEA, others expect no movement in policy rate
The Chronicle
* Why NDC failed in Ashanti - Regional Chair, Secretary indicted
* Body discovered in Wa after police deployment
