0
Menu
News

Today at the newsstands – Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Newspapers Newsstand Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Photos (12)

Tue, 12 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines on front pages of newspapers

Daily Graphic

* Establishing culture of voluntarism: 100,000 youth targeted over 5 years

* Revamping GhanaPost: 23 vehicles, 50 motorbikes unveiled

Ghanaian Times

* Water for All Agenda: Govt invests over $740m in 8 water supply projects

* Temporary homes for Appiate explosion victims ready May 1

B & FT

* Exclusive BDCs FX auction will give cedi some stability – Analysts

* MoFA authorises US$13.7m soya export deal

The Chronicle

* No more room for water thieves - Minister orders audit of all metres

* 'My Lord, I don't remember Opuni's salary'

You can browse our photo gallery for more headlines

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Djiku, Amartey over Salisu - Social media users react after Chelsea thrash Southampton 6-0
I get a warning or pay $100 when police in Ghana stop me - Steve Harvey
Why Inaki, Nico Williams don't want to play for Ghana - Kennedy Agyapong
Samuel Osei Kuffour Banned By Gfa
Barker-Vormawor retreats plan to reveal details of secret meeting with top govt officials
Eyewitness narrates his account, alleges Police want to cover up the truth
Real Mallorca coach calls Iddrisu Baba 'my black guy', asks not to be misunderstood
Real Mallorca coach calls Iddrisu Baba 'my black guy', asks not to be misunderstood
Scientists want me dead for discovering HIV/AIDS cure – COA FS CEO
Husband of singer Osinache arrested over suspected homicide