Today at the newsstands – Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Stories making the headlines on front pages of newspapers

Daily Guide



* NPP to win 2024 with slim margin – Research



* Gov’t won’t compromise Atewa forest -Jinapor



B & FT



* EJF maintains 90% of industrial fishing vessels operating illegally

* Local pharma firms granted GH¢415m under 1D1F



The Chronicle



* Covid has shattered Africa’s economies – Mahama tells audience in US



* Opuni did not have a computer in his office – Witness



Daily Statesman

* Prepare for global food crisis – AfDB President warns Africa



* We won’t compromise on Atewa’s ecology – Lands Minister



