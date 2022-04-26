0
Today at the newsstands – Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Photos (11)

Tue, 26 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Daily Guide

* NPP to win 2024 with slim margin – Research

* Gov’t won’t compromise Atewa forest -Jinapor

B & FT

* EJF maintains 90% of industrial fishing vessels operating illegally

* Local pharma firms granted GH¢415m under 1D1F

The Chronicle

* Covid has shattered Africa’s economies – Mahama tells audience in US

* Opuni did not have a computer in his office – Witness

Daily Statesman

* Prepare for global food crisis – AfDB President warns Africa

* We won’t compromise on Atewa’s ecology – Lands Minister

