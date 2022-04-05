Today at the newsstands – Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Tue, 5 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Daily Graphic
* Destination Ghana launched
* Project targets a million tourists from UK, Europe annually
* Country on high alert against terrorist attacks – Minister of National Security assures
Ghanaian Times
* Veep unveils 13 joint venture coys
* Outdoors new fashionable shoes from Kumasi Shoe Factory
* Jospong Group provides equipment for GAF
* Tidal waves sweep away homes at Agavedzi, Salakope in Ketu South
Daily Guide
* I’ll fight Nana – Says Bagbin
* Collins Dauda, 4 others trial for May 11
The Chronicle
* Friday’s sitting: America TikTok lady ‘appears’ in Parliament…but MPs protest
* Akufo-Addo defends E-levy on BBC
