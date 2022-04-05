0
Today at the newsstands – Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Tue, 5 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Daily Graphic

* Destination Ghana launched

* Project targets a million tourists from UK, Europe annually

* Country on high alert against terrorist attacks – Minister of National Security assures

Ghanaian Times

* Veep unveils 13 joint venture coys

* Outdoors new fashionable shoes from Kumasi Shoe Factory

* Jospong Group provides equipment for GAF

* Tidal waves sweep away homes at Agavedzi, Salakope in Ketu South

Daily Guide

* I’ll fight Nana – Says Bagbin

* Collins Dauda, 4 others trial for May 11

The Chronicle

* Friday’s sitting: America TikTok lady ‘appears’ in Parliament…but MPs protest

* Akufo-Addo defends E-levy on BBC

