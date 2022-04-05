Today at the newsstands – Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Daily Graphic



* Destination Ghana launched



* Project targets a million tourists from UK, Europe annually



* Country on high alert against terrorist attacks – Minister of National Security assures



Ghanaian Times



* Veep unveils 13 joint venture coys

* Outdoors new fashionable shoes from Kumasi Shoe Factory



* Jospong Group provides equipment for GAF



* Tidal waves sweep away homes at Agavedzi, Salakope in Ketu South



Daily Guide



* I’ll fight Nana – Says Bagbin



* Collins Dauda, 4 others trial for May 11

The Chronicle



* Friday’s sitting: America TikTok lady ‘appears’ in Parliament…but MPs protest



* Akufo-Addo defends E-levy on BBC



