Today at the newsstands – Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Newspapers Newsstand Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Photos (12)

Tue, 16 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines on front pages of major newspapers

Daily Graphic

* Aluminium hub close to reality

• Industry to shoot from 1m to 10m tonnes – GIADEC CEO

* Median signs clutter city of Accra

Daily Guide

* Report suspected corrupt offenses – Special Prosecutor

* ECG, Water tariffs go up

The Chronicle

* Agordzor dashes to Court of Appeal…after being ordered by trial court to open defense

* President equips police to fight crime

Ghanaian Times

* Mother solicits help for sodomized son

* Be abreast of PFM Act financial reporting…Minister to NTC management

