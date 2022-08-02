0
Today at the newsstands – Tuesday, August 2, 2022

Photos (13)

Tue, 2 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Chronicle

* Maintain commitment to expenditure and revenue measures – PwC to gov’t

* Ghana improves marginally on budget transparency – OBS Survey

Daily Graphic

* Reparations for Africa long overdue – President

* Non-traditional export earnings hit $3.3bn in 2021

Ghanaian Times

* Veep inaugurates 100km rehabilitated K’si roads

* Military officer dies of moneypox in Bolga

Daily Guide

* NPP footsoldiers cry for reshuffle

* Coup ‘monger’ set for High Court trial

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
