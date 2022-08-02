Today at the newsstands – Tuesday, August 2, 2022

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

The Chronicle



* Maintain commitment to expenditure and revenue measures – PwC to gov’t



* Ghana improves marginally on budget transparency – OBS Survey



Daily Graphic



* Reparations for Africa long overdue – President

* Non-traditional export earnings hit $3.3bn in 2021



Ghanaian Times



* Veep inaugurates 100km rehabilitated K’si roads



* Military officer dies of moneypox in Bolga



Daily Guide

* NPP footsoldiers cry for reshuffle



* Coup ‘monger’ set for High Court trial



