Today at the newsstands – Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Tue, 9 Aug 2022

Stories making the headlines on frontpages of major newspapers

Daily Graphic

* Sustainable development agenda: Nation needs workable plan – Dr. Adjei – Bawuah

* No immediate reshuffle – President

Daily Guide

* Mahama Ayariga supports EC to use Ghana Card for voting

* Gov’t hit back at S & P

The Chronicle

* Guns boom on the mountains

* Massive rot at GSFP: Cover of former minister’s ‘boy’ blown…as Mrs. Quashigah promises full scale probe

B & FT

* Dumping of imported chicken heralds GITC crunch meeting

*Nuclear power plant to be operational in 2030

