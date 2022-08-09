Today at the newsstands – Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Daily Graphic



* Sustainable development agenda: Nation needs workable plan – Dr. Adjei – Bawuah



* No immediate reshuffle – President



Daily Guide



* Mahama Ayariga supports EC to use Ghana Card for voting

* Gov’t hit back at S & P



The Chronicle



* Guns boom on the mountains



* Massive rot at GSFP: Cover of former minister’s ‘boy’ blown…as Mrs. Quashigah promises full scale probe



B & FT

* Dumping of imported chicken heralds GITC crunch meeting



*Nuclear power plant to be operational in 2030



