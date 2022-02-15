Today at the newsstands – Tuesday, February 15, 2022

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Daily Graphic



* Retooling TVET: 57 schools witness upgrading, obsolete equipment replaced



* Minerals Investment Fund to pump $500m into small-scale mining



* Barker-Vormawor remanded over treason felony

* Violence at Lamashegu: Police interdict 6 officers



Ghanaian Times



* Lamashegu shooting incident: 6 cops land in trouble



* We're ready to contribute to resolution of economic challenges – Ex Pres Mahama

* KKMA launches mass anti-rabies vaccinations



* COCOBOD put smiles on Nkawie, Darbaa c'nities with chocolate gift



The Chronicle



* Trial of #FixTheCountry leader and suspected coup monger: Ashaiman quakes in boots

* Ghanaian drug cartel busted and jailed in UK



* Adjiringanor et al grateful to IGP for fighting land guards



* PSG, Real Madrid lock horns in Champions League



B & FT

* Weak manufacturing sector will affect gains in AfCFTA - World Bank



* Data of 3 more state institutions to be linked with Ghana Card



* Elsie Addo Awadzi reappointed BoG second Deputy Governor



* Indian envoy leads investment drive to Nkoranza