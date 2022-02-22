0
Today at the newsstands – Tuesday, February 22, 2022

Tue, 22 Feb 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines on front pages of newspapers

Daily Graphic

* Polling station nominations: Anxiety, tension in NPP - Party assures of calm, extends deadline

* UTAG 'fights' court order

* E-levy better alternative than IMF - Finance Minister

* Medikal stuns court, fined GHS3,600

Ghanaian Times

* Revenue mobilization for economic recovery: E-levy better option - Finance Minister

* Ghana Card registration commences at new points

* MDF supports Daboase SHS with GHS200,000 to improve infrastructure

The Chronicle

* Ofori-Atta's plea: Help gov't close revenue gap with e-levy

* Mampong NPP office vandalized

* Dampare strikes at the barracks - Arrests soldier for allegedly selling ammo to criminals at Fadama

B & FT

* Uncertainty discouraging investment into local rice industry

* E-levy will widen tax net for national development - Ofori-Atta

* Fidelity Bank, MTN Momo upgrade Y'ello Save Account with savings plan

ABC News

* Fertiliser scandal to rock MOFA - Aggrieved companies threaten to petition OSP

* NLA settles GHS2million outstanding wins

* NPP grassroot elections: Let there be transparency

* Help gov't fight illegal mining - Deputy Lands Minister appeals to Ghanaians

