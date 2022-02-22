Today at the newsstands – Tuesday, February 22, 2022

Stories making the headlines on front pages of newspapers
Daily Graphic
* Polling station nominations: Anxiety, tension in NPP - Party assures of calm, extends deadline
* UTAG 'fights' court order
* E-levy better alternative than IMF - Finance Minister
* Medikal stuns court, fined GHS3,600
Ghanaian Times
* Revenue mobilization for economic recovery: E-levy better option - Finance Minister
* Ghana Card registration commences at new points
* MDF supports Daboase SHS with GHS200,000 to improve infrastructure
The Chronicle
* Ofori-Atta's plea: Help gov't close revenue gap with e-levy
* Mampong NPP office vandalized
* Dampare strikes at the barracks - Arrests soldier for allegedly selling ammo to criminals at Fadama
B & FT
* Uncertainty discouraging investment into local rice industry
* E-levy will widen tax net for national development - Ofori-Atta
* Fidelity Bank, MTN Momo upgrade Y'ello Save Account with savings plan
ABC News
* Fertiliser scandal to rock MOFA - Aggrieved companies threaten to petition OSP
* NLA settles GHS2million outstanding wins
* NPP grassroot elections: Let there be transparency
* Help gov't fight illegal mining - Deputy Lands Minister appeals to Ghanaians