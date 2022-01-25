Today at the newsstands: Tuesday January 25, 2022

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Daily Guide



* Appiatse tragedy: I didn't cause explosion – Rider



* Policewoman, 3 others killed in Bawku clashes



* Fiscal deficit widening – Terkper



Daily Graphic

* Ghana Gas triples production



* Parliament resumes today - E-Levy top on agenda



* Appiatse tragedy: Company that hauled explosives closed down



Ghanaian Times



* 2 quack doctors busted - over fraud, illegal abortion

* Kusasis, Mamprusis conflict flares up



* PFAG pushes for implementation of benchmark discount policy reversal



The Daily Statesman



* Fiscal deficit will widen, without E-Levy - Seth Terkper



* We've addressed investors' concerns about 2022 budget says Charles Adu Boahen

* Gory accident kills 10, injures 23 near Savelugu



Daily Dispatch



* Allow us to implement E-Levy if it will make us unpopular - Nhyiaeso MP tells NDC



* Appiatse-How did the driver know of the explosion 30min ahead?



* Gov't decision to suspend 20% of budgeted expenditure apt – Economist

Economy Times



* E-Levy policy: Gov't hopeful of passage into law



* Govt cuts down on borrowing by US$500m



* COVID-19 vaccine cards for sale