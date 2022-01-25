Today at the newsstands: Tuesday January 25, 2022

▶ Click Here for Full AFCON Coverage ◀
Daily Guide
* Appiatse tragedy: I didn't cause explosion – Rider
* Policewoman, 3 others killed in Bawku clashes
* Fiscal deficit widening – Terkper
Daily Graphic
* Ghana Gas triples production
* Parliament resumes today - E-Levy top on agenda
* Appiatse tragedy: Company that hauled explosives closed down
Ghanaian Times
* 2 quack doctors busted - over fraud, illegal abortion
* Kusasis, Mamprusis conflict flares up
* PFAG pushes for implementation of benchmark discount policy reversal
The Daily Statesman
* Fiscal deficit will widen, without E-Levy - Seth Terkper
* We've addressed investors' concerns about 2022 budget says Charles Adu Boahen
* Gory accident kills 10, injures 23 near Savelugu
Daily Dispatch
* Allow us to implement E-Levy if it will make us unpopular - Nhyiaeso MP tells NDC
* Appiatse-How did the driver know of the explosion 30min ahead?
* Gov't decision to suspend 20% of budgeted expenditure apt – Economist
Economy Times
* E-Levy policy: Gov't hopeful of passage into law
* Govt cuts down on borrowing by US$500m
* COVID-19 vaccine cards for sale