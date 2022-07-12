Today at the newsstands – Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

The Chronicle



* NPP going to polls with flawed register?



* Student Loan Trust releases GH12m to 10k tertiary students



Ghanaian Times



* Africa Union Anti-Corruption Day Celebration: Safeguard public funds…GII to govt

* Gym instructor before court for alleged human trafficking



Daily Graphic



* Budget Review tomorrow: Direct IMF inflows into agric



• Sector players urge government



* North East region welcomes infrastructural projects

B & FT



* COCOBOD chides multinationals for deliberate price slumps



* Local products without certification to lose out on AfCTA – GSA



