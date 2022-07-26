0
Today at the newsstands Tuesday July 26, 2022

Photos (13)

Tue, 26 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headline on frontpages of major newspapers

Daily Graphic

* Mid-year budget review: Govt vows quicker turnaround

• Completed Accra-Tema motorway, extensions to be tolled

• Macroeconomic targets revised downwards

* Budget review not inspiring – Minority

B & FT

* Attempted banking fraud hits GH₵1.85bn in 5 yrs – e-Crime Bureau

* Ofori-Atta backs off on supplementary budget

• Growth trimmed to 3. 7%

The Chronicle

* We will turn around economy in 2 yrs -Ofori-Atta tells Parliament

*Court orders ACP Agordzo to explain meaning of Arab Spring

Ghanaian Times

* Free SHS, TVET programmes not under review – Ken Ofori-Atta

* Budget review will not offer respite for economic hardships – Minority insists

