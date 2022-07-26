Today at the newsstands Tuesday July 26, 2022

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Daily Graphic



* Mid-year budget review: Govt vows quicker turnaround



• Completed Accra-Tema motorway, extensions to be tolled



• Macroeconomic targets revised downwards



* Budget review not inspiring – Minority



B & FT

* Attempted banking fraud hits GH₵1.85bn in 5 yrs – e-Crime Bureau



* Ofori-Atta backs off on supplementary budget



• Growth trimmed to 3. 7%



The Chronicle



* We will turn around economy in 2 yrs -Ofori-Atta tells Parliament



*Court orders ACP Agordzo to explain meaning of Arab Spring

Ghanaian Times



* Free SHS, TVET programmes not under review – Ken Ofori-Atta



* Budget review will not offer respite for economic hardships – Minority insists



