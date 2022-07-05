1
Today at the newsstands – Tuesday, July 5, 2022

Newspapers Newsstand Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Photos (11)

Tue, 5 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines on frontpages of major newspapers:

Daily Graphic

* Driving transformation agenda: You’ll receive needed support

• President assures private sector

* IMF team arrives today

• Led by Mission Chief

Ghanaian Times

* 4 teacher unions down tools nationwide…declare strike to press home demand for COLA

* Major Mahama murder case: Prima facie case made against 14 accused persons

The Chronicle

* Kwabena Agyapong reflects on brutal murder of father 40yrs ago

* Suspected coup plotters to know fate on July 25

Daily Guide

* NHIS to pay 30% more for medicines

* Re-Instill confidence in business

