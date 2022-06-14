0
Menu
News

Today at the newsstands – Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Newspapers Newsstand Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Photos (10)

Tue, 14 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines on frontpages of major newspapers

Daily Graphic

* Green Ghana exceeds target

• Over 22m trees planted

* Repair works on Motorway cause heavy traffic

Ghanaian Times

* National Cathedral project will pay off – Ken Ofori-Atta

* KBTH on high alert over Covid-19 resurgence in staff

Daily Guide

* Police fire tear gas on rampaging students

* Heed calls for reform – Dame to IC

The Chronicle

* Alan calls for reformation of WTO

* Coup Trial: Adawudu accuses prosecution of withholding vital evidence

You can browse our gallery for more headlines

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I lied against Mahama in 2016 - Captain Smart admits
Paul Adom-Otchere is not a lawyer - Dafeamekpor
Thomas Partey makes U-turn on name change
50 NPP members who have picked up forms for executive positions
'Let us fear God' - Ablakwa tells Ofori-Atta after GTV interview
Akufo-Addo appointees whose properties Ghanaians will like to know about
Owusu Bempah blames increased cost of kenkey on Russia-Ukraine war
Truck driver plying Ejisu-Kumasi stretch arrested
How serial callers manage to call into radio programmes
Ndc's Brogya Genfi Reacts To Alleged ‘Tribalistic’ Audio Of Osafo-maafo