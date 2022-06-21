0
Today at the newsstands – Tuesday, June 21, 2022

Photos (14)

Tue, 21 Jun 2022

Daily Graphic

* Encroachment on CSIR lands: Developers given 48 hours to vacate

* Students on government scholarships face hardship

Ghanaian Times

Covid-19 upsurge alert: Go for jabs…GMA, GRNMA worried over vaccine hesitancy

4 more police personnel interdicted…over Kumasi Islamic SHS disturbances

Daily Guide

* Ato Essien dashes to Supreme Court

* No sex on World Cup menu – 7-year jail term for culprits

New Crusading Guide

* Kufuor praises Bawumia…as a true and loyal son

* Punish attackers of journalists severely – Information Minister

