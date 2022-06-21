Today at the newsstands – Tuesday, June 21, 2022

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Daily Graphic



* Encroachment on CSIR lands: Developers given 48 hours to vacate



* Students on government scholarships face hardship



Ghanaian Times



Covid-19 upsurge alert: Go for jabs…GMA, GRNMA worried over vaccine hesitancy

4 more police personnel interdicted…over Kumasi Islamic SHS disturbances



Daily Guide



* Ato Essien dashes to Supreme Court



* No sex on World Cup menu – 7-year jail term for culprits



New Crusading Guide

* Kufuor praises Bawumia…as a true and loyal son



* Punish attackers of journalists severely – Information Minister



