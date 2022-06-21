Today at the newsstands – Tuesday, June 21, 2022

Tue, 21 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making the headlines on frontpages of major newspapers
Daily Graphic
* Encroachment on CSIR lands: Developers given 48 hours to vacate
* Students on government scholarships face hardship
Ghanaian Times
Covid-19 upsurge alert: Go for jabs…GMA, GRNMA worried over vaccine hesitancy
4 more police personnel interdicted…over Kumasi Islamic SHS disturbances
Daily Guide
* Ato Essien dashes to Supreme Court
* No sex on World Cup menu – 7-year jail term for culprits
New Crusading Guide
* Kufuor praises Bawumia…as a true and loyal son
* Punish attackers of journalists severely – Information Minister
