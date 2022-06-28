0
Menu
News

Today at the newsstands – Tuesday June 28, 2022

Newspapers Newsstand Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Photos (10)

Tue, 28 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headline on frontpages of major newspapers

The Chronicle

* Economy is harsh but there is hope – Odeneho

* Subin MP-Hopeful pulls gun on Givers Boss

Ghanaian Times

* Let’s focus on TVET – Veep tells West, Central Africa govts

* Trade Minister advocates Loan Guarantee Scheme for MSMEs

Daily Guide

* NPP okays candidates for elections

* E-levy failing to deliver – Gabby

Daily Graphic

* Industrialization drive: 67 business resource centres built

• 37 in operation – Trade Minister

* Govt considers regularizing built-up areas of CSIR lands – Lands Minister

You can browse our gallery for more headlines

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
‘Quitting my job to live Abroad was my biggest mistake’ - KKD
Nana Aba Anamoah reacts to Gabby’s damning E-Levy revelation
National House of Chiefs petitioned over enstoolment of New Juaben Omanehene
God will cause you to vomit the money you’ve stolen - Agyinasare
Arise Ghana demo: Police get partial grant from court
E-Levy: Gabby Otchere-Darko cries
E-Levy: Gabby Otchere-Darko cries
Arise Ghana demo: Prepare for a massacre - Sammy Gyamfi to IGP
7 NPP young brains chase MP seats
Nat'l Cathedral: People will be jailed - Ablakwa insists