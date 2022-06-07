0
News

Today at the newsstands – Tuesday, June 7, 2022

Photos (13)

Tue, 7 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Daily Graphic

* Promoting small-scale mining: Gold processing machines unveiled

• Devices can recover 90% gold

* Father in money ritual case remanded

Ghanaian Times

* 9 banks partner govt to roll out YouStart

* Ghana’s COVID-19 cases increase…after relaxing safety protocol

Daily Guide

* Nana outdoors 100 Gold Katchas

* 8 firefighters injured in crash

The Chronicle

Trial of Jomoro MP: Yes my Lord, I’m an ex-convict…Petitioner admits during cross-examination

GRIDCo reconstructing old lines to stabiles power supply – CEO

