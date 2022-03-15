Today at the newsstands – Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Tue, 15 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Daily Graphic
* 8 months after Adjen Kotoku relocation…Onion sellers bemoan poor amenities
* Ghana turns to Dubai to market cocoa, coffee globally
Ghanaian Times
* Treason Felony case: I’m ready to stand trial – Oliver Barker-Vormawor tells court
* We’ll make education system resilient to withstand crisis – Ntim Fordjour
Daily Guide
* Judgment Day for ‘Coup Monger’
* Kofi Attor cries foul over ‘Acting Speaker’ post
The Chronicle
* Weija mountains geologically weak…Ghana Geological Survey warns of looming catastrophe
* NPP supporters in Twifo Hemang ‘invade’ party office over election brouhaha
