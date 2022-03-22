0
Menu
News

Today at the newsstands – Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Newspapers Newsstand Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Photos (10)

Tue, 22 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of newspapers

Daily Graphic

* BoG tackles challenges,

•raises lending rate

•Withdraws 3 COVID-19 stimulus packages

* President tells ECOWAS Court to reform procedures

Ghanaian Times

* ECOWAS C’nity court sits in Accra…poised to hear 60, deliver judgment in 25 cases

* Fisheries Ministries contemplates additional one-month closed season for fishing fleets

Daily Guide

* Bagbin snubs deputies again

* Policy rate raised to 17%

The Chronicle

* 4 days after Judicial Committee ruling…There is fire on the mountain…time bomb ticking in Kwahu

* Parliament not read for SONA

You can browse our photo gallery for more headlines

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
We can’t find Bawumia, the dollar has arrested him – Mahama
Government to review free SHS, NABCO – Oppong Nkrumah
2020 elections: Opoku-Agyemang made no impact - Obed Asamoah
Edward Enninful finally marries longtime boyfriend
Five major decisions made by gov't to rescue Ghana’s economy
It's time for disastrous Ofori-Atta to go home – Ablakwa
Black Stars players who have arrived in camp so far
Why the Black Stars are trending on social media
We are Ghana, we have what it takes to beat Nigeria - Black Stars coach Otto Addo
We are ready - Chris Hughton sends warning to Nigeria