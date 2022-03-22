Today at the newsstands – Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of newspapers

Daily Graphic



* BoG tackles challenges,



•raises lending rate



•Withdraws 3 COVID-19 stimulus packages



* President tells ECOWAS Court to reform procedures

Ghanaian Times



* ECOWAS C’nity court sits in Accra…poised to hear 60, deliver judgment in 25 cases



* Fisheries Ministries contemplates additional one-month closed season for fishing fleets



Daily Guide



* Bagbin snubs deputies again

* Policy rate raised to 17%



The Chronicle



* 4 days after Judicial Committee ruling…There is fire on the mountain…time bomb ticking in Kwahu



* Parliament not read for SONA



You can browse our photo gallery for more headlines