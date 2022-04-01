0
Menu
News

Today at the newsstands – Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Newspapers Newsstand Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Photos (11)

Fri, 1 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of newspapers

Daily Graphic

* $9m Nissan assembly plant commissioned; over 31,000 vehicles to be produced annually

* Hungary bestows highest honor on Rev Dr Lawrence Tetteh

Ghanaian Times

* Danger looms over old Foreign Ministry building; NADMO demands its immediate demolition

* LOC calls on Chief Imam ahead of Accra 2023 Games

Daily Guide

* Nana signs E-Levy into law

* NDC MPs fight Parliament staff

The Chronicle

* MPs unhappy with ‘shut up’ comment, but Togbega insists, “I’ll treat you like children if…”

* Akufo-Addo courts public support to fight galamsey

You can browse our photo gallery for more headlines

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sports Debate: Should Otto Addo be made permanent Black Stars coach?
Hudson-Odoi, Tariq Lamptey to switch nationality and play for Ghana at World Cup
Ato Essien took Ghc130m to set up another bank - Prosecutor
Otto Addo: The lanky winger who made history with Ghana
George Boateng points out the tactical formation which blunted Nigeria
An NDC MP demanded removal of Minority leader - Muntaka
List of 8 absentee NDC MPs exposed – Report
List of 8 absentee NDC MPs exposed – Report
'Indisposed' Chieftaincy Minister was in Parliament - Majority affirms
Meet the 4 former footballers leading African teams to Qatar 2022