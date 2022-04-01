Today at the newsstands – Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of newspapers

Daily Graphic



* $9m Nissan assembly plant commissioned; over 31,000 vehicles to be produced annually



* Hungary bestows highest honor on Rev Dr Lawrence Tetteh



Ghanaian Times



* Danger looms over old Foreign Ministry building; NADMO demands its immediate demolition

* LOC calls on Chief Imam ahead of Accra 2023 Games



Daily Guide



* Nana signs E-Levy into law



* NDC MPs fight Parliament staff



The Chronicle

* MPs unhappy with ‘shut up’ comment, but Togbega insists, “I’ll treat you like children if…”



* Akufo-Addo courts public support to fight galamsey



You can browse our photo gallery for more headlines