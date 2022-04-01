Today at the newsstands – Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Fri, 1 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making the headlines on the front pages of newspapers
Daily Graphic
* $9m Nissan assembly plant commissioned; over 31,000 vehicles to be produced annually
* Hungary bestows highest honor on Rev Dr Lawrence Tetteh
Ghanaian Times
* Danger looms over old Foreign Ministry building; NADMO demands its immediate demolition
* LOC calls on Chief Imam ahead of Accra 2023 Games
Daily Guide
* Nana signs E-Levy into law
* NDC MPs fight Parliament staff
The Chronicle
* MPs unhappy with ‘shut up’ comment, but Togbega insists, “I’ll treat you like children if…”
* Akufo-Addo courts public support to fight galamsey
