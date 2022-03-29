Today at the newsstands – Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Tue, 29 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making the headlines on the front pages of newspapers
Daily Graphic
* Life picking up at borders
* Aflao, Elubo, Paga traders excited
* Bid for Apiate redesign begins
Ghanaian Times
* Covid-19 update: Unvaccinated persons pose danger to society – GMA
* RTI fines KBTH GH30,000…for failure to give information upon request
Daily Guide
* I didn’t win 2020 election - Mahama
* Nana opens Tamale Interchange today
The Chronicle
* Sale of building at Spintex turns sour: Givers herbal CEO allegedly duped…by disqualified MP aspirant for Subin
* Opare Ansah to contest John Boadu for Gen Sec
You can browse our photo gallery for more headlines
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS