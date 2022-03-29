0
Today at the newsstands – Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Tue, 29 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of newspapers

Daily Graphic

* Life picking up at borders

* Aflao, Elubo, Paga traders excited

* Bid for Apiate redesign begins

Ghanaian Times

* Covid-19 update: Unvaccinated persons pose danger to society – GMA

* RTI fines KBTH GH30,000…for failure to give information upon request

Daily Guide

* I didn’t win 2020 election - Mahama

* Nana opens Tamale Interchange today

The Chronicle

* Sale of building at Spintex turns sour: Givers herbal CEO allegedly duped…by disqualified MP aspirant for Subin

* Opare Ansah to contest John Boadu for Gen Sec

