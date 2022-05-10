Today at the newsstands – Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Daily Graphic



* At Mining Indaba in South Africa: 7 entities woo investors



* Mortality rate increases



Ghanaian Times



* At the public hearing of A-G’s reports: 10 SHS mgt officers in trouble!...PAC recommends prosecution over procurement irregularities

* Empower youth to fight money laundering – Interior Minister



Daily Guide



* Court decides Mahama ‘girl’ trial



* Security Officer nails ‘coup’ doctor



Daily Statesman

* E-Levy raises over GH₵1M a day



* Let’s build a ‘greener future’ – Lands Minister



