Today at the newsstands – Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Tue, 10 May 2022
Daily Graphic
* At Mining Indaba in South Africa: 7 entities woo investors
* Mortality rate increases
Ghanaian Times
* At the public hearing of A-G’s reports: 10 SHS mgt officers in trouble!...PAC recommends prosecution over procurement irregularities
* Empower youth to fight money laundering – Interior Minister
Daily Guide
* Court decides Mahama ‘girl’ trial
* Security Officer nails ‘coup’ doctor
Daily Statesman
* E-Levy raises over GH₵1M a day
* Let’s build a ‘greener future’ – Lands Minister
