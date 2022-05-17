Today at the newsstands - Tuesday May 17, 2022

Tue, 17 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Daily Graphic
* GETFUND tackles stalled projects
• 1,044 to be completed in 3 years
* No kerosene shortage
• TOR assures the public, but users complain of scarcity
Ghanaian Times
* TVET enrolls record 44,000 students…nearly double last year’s intake nationwide
* Mahama declares intention to lead NDC in Election 2024
The Chronicle
* Match fixing scandal rocks Ghana Football…AshGold booted to Division 2; players and officials banned
* Lands Minister places fatwa on Bulgarian Embassy ‘land’
Daily Guide
* NDC can pick new flagbearer - Mahama
* AG closes Major Mahama trial case
