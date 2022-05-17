0
Menu
News

Today at the newsstands - Tuesday May 17, 2022

Newspapers Newsstand Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Photos (13)

Tue, 17 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headline on front pages of major newspapers

Daily Graphic

* GETFUND tackles stalled projects

• 1,044 to be completed in 3 years

* No kerosene shortage

• TOR assures the public, but users complain of scarcity

Ghanaian Times

* TVET enrolls record 44,000 students…nearly double last year’s intake nationwide

* Mahama declares intention to lead NDC in Election 2024

The Chronicle

* Match fixing scandal rocks Ghana Football…AshGold booted to Division 2; players and officials banned

* Lands Minister places fatwa on Bulgarian Embassy ‘land’

Daily Guide

* NDC can pick new flagbearer - Mahama

* AG closes Major Mahama trial case

You can also browse our gallery for more headlines

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Asante Kotoko's Richmond Lamptey banned 30 months
Asante Kotoko's Richmond Lamptey banned 30 months
How Kwaku Frimpong plotted match-fixing scheme with Nii Amoah
Respect noise making ban by Ga Council – A Plus
More women pop up, accuse Tema DOVVSU officers of snatching their husbands
US groups offered money to drop anti-LGBTQ+ bill – Sam George
Suspected assailant beaten to death by man and his two wives
Check out photos and videos of Thomas Partey's rumored girlfriend
Ashantigold demoted to Division Two over match-fixing
Ashantigold demoted to Division Two over match-fixing