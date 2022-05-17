Today at the newsstands - Tuesday May 17, 2022

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Daily Graphic



* GETFUND tackles stalled projects



• 1,044 to be completed in 3 years



* No kerosene shortage



• TOR assures the public, but users complain of scarcity

Ghanaian Times



* TVET enrolls record 44,000 students…nearly double last year’s intake nationwide



* Mahama declares intention to lead NDC in Election 2024



The Chronicle



* Match fixing scandal rocks Ghana Football…AshGold booted to Division 2; players and officials banned

* Lands Minister places fatwa on Bulgarian Embassy ‘land’



Daily Guide



* NDC can pick new flagbearer - Mahama



* AG closes Major Mahama trial case



