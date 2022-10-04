0
Menu
News

Today at the newsstands – Tuesday October 4, 2022

Newspaper Bulk Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Photos (14)

Tue, 4 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines on frontpages of major newspapers

Daily Guide

* NDC fights NPP over E-blocks

* Ghana seeks reelection to ITU council

The Chronicle

* Cocoa and coffer farmers will be in danger if… - KON

* Okyehene very furious as illegal miners invade cocoa farms

Daily Graphic

* Things must change

• President urges SOEs

* We will resolve all challenges – ECG assures customers

Ghanaian Times

* President raps boards, mgts over A-G’s report

* Don’t let power corrupt you – Judges told

You can browse our gallery for more headlines

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why we approved incompetent Akufo-Addo ministers – Haruna Iddrisu
Burkina Faso: Ousted coup leader resigns, flies to Togo as Traore takes full control
Meet Ibrahim Traore: The 34-year-old military leader of Burkina Faso
Dotsei Malor questions Akufo-Addo's bodyguard 'ultramodern' hospital in Accra
A Plus shares horrifying video of indiscriminate shooting in Kyebi Apapam
Ghanaian footballer dies in horrific car crash in US
Betty Mould scolds 'young' Dame
Reports of possible coup in Burkina Faso: National TV off amid heavy gunfire
Mankessim murder: Accused persons confess to killing three more people
Adom-Otchere analyses booing video