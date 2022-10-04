Today at the newsstands – Tuesday October 4, 2022

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Daily Guide



* NDC fights NPP over E-blocks



* Ghana seeks reelection to ITU council



The Chronicle



* Cocoa and coffer farmers will be in danger if… - KON

* Okyehene very furious as illegal miners invade cocoa farms



Daily Graphic



* Things must change



• President urges SOEs



* We will resolve all challenges – ECG assures customers

Ghanaian Times



* President raps boards, mgts over A-G’s report



* Don’t let power corrupt you – Judges told



