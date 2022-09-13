0
Today at the newsstands – Tuesday, September 13, 2022

Tue, 13 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Chronicle

* NDC lost 7 nil because they had no case – Pres

* Attorney General swats Mahama…says the court is no a ‘mercy chamber’

Daily Graphic

* Stop attacks on judiciary – President

* Special prosecutor asks Customs to resume auction of vehicles

Ghanaian Times

* We’ll prosecute Aisha Huang, others – President throws weight behind A-G

* National Cathedral will be built at all cost – President vows

The Finder

* Asogli Council Secretary apologise to Ken Agyapong

* Farmers count their losses after spillage of Bagre Dam

