Today at the newsstands – Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Photos (9)

Wed, 13 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Daily Graphic

* Enforcing city by-laws: 3,500 response team starts work

* Accra needs structural plan – Spatial planner

Ghanaian Times

* Carnage on roads: MTTD gets tough on highways…as NSRA launches Easter Stay Alive campaign

* President receives first Ghana social value report

Daily Guide

* Nana pledges more support for education

* Masked men attack KNUST students

The Chronicle

* Kwahu Manhene sued over ‘Kwahu State Book’

* Ex-Finance Director of COCOBOD grilled in court

