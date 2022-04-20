1
Today at the newsstands – Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Wed, 20 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Daily Graphic



  • Agbogbloshie redevelopment scheme ready


  • Economic challenges could affect NPP’s chances – EIU


Ghanaian Times



  • Landlords, tenants face prosecution for failing to clean frontage


  • Foodstuff prices escalate on markets


Daily Guide



  • ‘Drop Mahama’ report rattles NDC


  • Minority files injunction against E-Levy


B & FT



  • Going to IMF will benefit economy – EIU


  • GH¢3.2bn losses weigh heavily on ECG


