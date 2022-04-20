Today at the newsstands – Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Wed, 20 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making the headlines on front pages of newspapers
Daily Graphic
- Agbogbloshie redevelopment scheme ready
- Economic challenges could affect NPP’s chances – EIU
Ghanaian Times
- Landlords, tenants face prosecution for failing to clean frontage
- Foodstuff prices escalate on markets
Daily Guide
- ‘Drop Mahama’ report rattles NDC
- Minority files injunction against E-Levy
B & FT
- Going to IMF will benefit economy – EIU
- GH¢3.2bn losses weigh heavily on ECG
You can browse our photo gallery for more headlines
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS