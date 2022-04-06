Today at the newsstands – Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Wed, 6 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making the headlines on front pages of newspapers
Daily Graphic
* Dealing with quarry land encroachers: Nationwide clampdown begins – Jinapor
* CPP on turmoil; legal fraternity to the rescue
Ghanaian Times
* Speaker refers three MPs to Privileges Committee; Majority disagrees, Minority hints of challenging decision
* Supreme Court to decide fate of Assin North MP, April 13
Daily Guide
* 3 NPP MPs hot
* Kumasi Shoe Factory designs chic footwear
The Chronicle
* Muntaka fails to rescue America TikTok lady and others, as Speaker Bagbin refers absentee MPs to Privileges Committee
* Bawumia speaks on economy tomorrow
