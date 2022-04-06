0
Today at the newsstands – Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Photos (12)

Wed, 6 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Daily Graphic

* Dealing with quarry land encroachers: Nationwide clampdown begins – Jinapor

* CPP on turmoil; legal fraternity to the rescue

Ghanaian Times

* Speaker refers three MPs to Privileges Committee; Majority disagrees, Minority hints of challenging decision

* Supreme Court to decide fate of Assin North MP, April 13

Daily Guide

* 3 NPP MPs hot

* Kumasi Shoe Factory designs chic footwear

The Chronicle

* Muntaka fails to rescue America TikTok lady and others, as Speaker Bagbin refers absentee MPs to Privileges Committee

* Bawumia speaks on economy tomorrow

