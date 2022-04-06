Today at the newsstands – Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Daily Graphic



* Dealing with quarry land encroachers: Nationwide clampdown begins – Jinapor



* CPP on turmoil; legal fraternity to the rescue



Ghanaian Times



* Speaker refers three MPs to Privileges Committee; Majority disagrees, Minority hints of challenging decision

* Supreme Court to decide fate of Assin North MP, April 13



Daily Guide



* 3 NPP MPs hot



* Kumasi Shoe Factory designs chic footwear



The Chronicle

* Muntaka fails to rescue America TikTok lady and others, as Speaker Bagbin refers absentee MPs to Privileges Committee



* Bawumia speaks on economy tomorrow



