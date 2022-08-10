Today at the newsstands - Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Wed, 10 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making the headlines on frontpages of major newspapers
Ghanaian Times
* Community–wide power cut in Yilo, Manya Krobo: Corpses decompose in mortuaries?
* 4 foreigners jailed for human trafficking
The Chronicle
* Depreciation of the Cedi: Petrified Mahama clings to dialogue…to tackle economic conundrum
* 1D1F: GH₵9.2m yam/cassava factory at Bimbilla
Daily Guide
* Teacher sodomises 18 students in Salaga – jailed 7 years
* 3 arrested over TK SHS student’s death
Republic Press
* Tamale Mayor expresses concern over rise in prostitution
* Madina drivers bare teeth at La Nkwantanang Assembly
