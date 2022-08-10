Today at the newsstands - Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Ghanaian Times



* Community–wide power cut in Yilo, Manya Krobo: Corpses decompose in mortuaries?



* 4 foreigners jailed for human trafficking



The Chronicle



* Depreciation of the Cedi: Petrified Mahama clings to dialogue…to tackle economic conundrum

* 1D1F: GH₵9.2m yam/cassava factory at Bimbilla



Daily Guide



* Teacher sodomises 18 students in Salaga – jailed 7 years



* 3 arrested over TK SHS student’s death



Republic Press

* Tamale Mayor expresses concern over rise in prostitution



* Madina drivers bare teeth at La Nkwantanang Assembly



