Today at the newsstands – Wednesday August 24, 2022

Wed, 24 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines on frontpages of major newspapers

Daily Graphic

* HIV still real: 23,495 test positive in 6 months

* Labianca denies OSP’s report

• Seeks legal redress

The Chronicle

* Labianca saga opens can of worms at customs

* I’m investing heavily in power transmission – Prez

Daily Guide

* Council of State summons Ofori-Atta, Addison over falling cedi, economy

* I’ll be neutral in NPP prez race – Nana

Ghanaian Times

* Ghana’s childhood cancer ambassador dies

* Seed capital for Agenda 11 released, various projects commence – President

