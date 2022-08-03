Today at the newsstands – Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Wed, 3 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making the headline on front pages of major newspapers
The Chronicle
* Pastor allegedly swindles church members off GH₵23m
* Adwoa Safo dismissal officially stamped
Ghanaian Times
* Effort to export to other African countries: Govt outlines plans for local businesses…as President launches National AfCFTA policy, framework, Action Plan
* Man, 48, allegedly commits suicide in police cells
Daily Graphic
* Parliamentary c’ttee to push for tax waivers for local printers
* Utility tariffs to go up next week
Daily Guide
* Nana names new minister to replace Adwoa Safo
* Student clash with Police over exam malpractice
