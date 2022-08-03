Today at the newsstands – Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

The Chronicle



* Pastor allegedly swindles church members off GH₵23m



* Adwoa Safo dismissal officially stamped



Ghanaian Times



* Effort to export to other African countries: Govt outlines plans for local businesses…as President launches National AfCFTA policy, framework, Action Plan

* Man, 48, allegedly commits suicide in police cells



Daily Graphic



* Parliamentary c’ttee to push for tax waivers for local printers



* Utility tariffs to go up next week



Daily Guide

* Nana names new minister to replace Adwoa Safo



* Student clash with Police over exam malpractice



