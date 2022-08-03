0
Today at the newsstands – Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Wed, 3 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Chronicle

* Pastor allegedly swindles church members off GH₵23m

* Adwoa Safo dismissal officially stamped

Ghanaian Times

* Effort to export to other African countries: Govt outlines plans for local businesses…as President launches National AfCFTA policy, framework, Action Plan

* Man, 48, allegedly commits suicide in police cells

Daily Graphic

* Parliamentary c’ttee to push for tax waivers for local printers

* Utility tariffs to go up next week

Daily Guide

* Nana names new minister to replace Adwoa Safo

* Student clash with Police over exam malpractice

