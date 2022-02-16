Today at the newsstands – Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Stories making the headlines on front pages of newspapers

Daily Graphic



* Go back to lecture theatres - Court orders UTAG



* EU votes €203m for 3 programmes



* Vice president opens 3,000 free online courses



* Fire Service laments illegal speed bumps in V/R



* Bleaching among pupils worrying – Minister

Ghanaian Times



* Strike by lecturers: Go back to classrooms - Court orders UTAG



* Our agenda is better conditions of service for teachers - New GNAT Executives



* Govt urged to formulate facility mgt policy



The Chronicle



* Withdrawal of military attachment - Togbega Bagbin tiptoes to U/W chiefs for succour

* UTAG ordered back to lecture halls



* Using oil find to enhance citizens welfare remains robust – Prez



* Inter Milan play host to high-flying Liverpool



B & FT



* Gov't determines to track PFJ fertiliser supply



* EU commits €200m to support growth, jobs, other projects

* Otumfuo is a pillar of political, economic stability - BoG Govenor



* ADB to further support agribusinesses this year – MD



The Finder



* Court orders UTAG to call off strike - Hearing of substantive case continues February 22



* Abronye faces court today, over false news, offensive conduct



* Dualisation of Accra-Kumasi road begins next month

The New Publisher



* Abronye sleeps in cells, faces court today



* Assin Fosu residents praise gov't for Chocolate Day celebration



* Odike fingers Nana Addo over impotency